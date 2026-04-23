Google takes on NVIDIA with new AI chips

Google Cloud has unveiled its eighth generation of custom-built artificial intelligence (AI) chips, or tensor processing units (TPUs). The new range is divided into two variants: the TPU 8t for model training and the TPU 8i for inference. This strategic move comes as part of Google's larger plan to strengthen its position in the AI hardware market and take on industry leader NVIDIA .

Performance boost Major performance boost over previous generation The new TPUs are said to provide a major performance boost over their predecessors. Google claims these chips can deliver up to three times faster AI model training, 80% better performance per dollar, and the ability to cluster over one million TPUs in a single cluster. This means users will get more computing power while using less energy and money than before.

Strategic partnership Google not directly taking on NVIDIA Despite the impressive specs of its new TPUs, Google isn't directly taking on NVIDIA. Instead, like other major cloud providers such as Microsoft and Amazon, it is using these chips to supplement the existing NVIDIA-based systems in its infrastructure. The company has also promised that its cloud will support NVIDIA's latest chip, Vera Rubin, later this year.

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Tech upgrade TPU 8i can cluster up to one million chips The TPU 8i comes with a whopping 384MB of SRAM per chip, three times more than the previous Ironwood version. This upgrade allows for faster data access and lower latency, which is critical for real-time AI interactions. The infrastructure can scale aggressively too, with Google claiming it can cluster up to one million chips for the most demanding workloads.

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