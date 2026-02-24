Google Cloud's AI vision: smarter models, faster responses, lower costs
Michael Gerstenhaber, a product VP at Google Cloud, broke down what's next for AI: smarter models, faster responses, and making it all affordable.
Vertex AI now brings together over 200 models—including Gemini and Claude—to help businesses build better generative AI tools.
Breaking down the 3 frontiers
First up is raw intelligence—think deep coding where you can wait a bit for high-quality results.
Next is response latency, which is about getting smart answers fast—like when you're chatting with customer support.
The third frontier is cost scalability, letting companies handle huge spikes in activity (for example, platforms like Reddit or Meta) without breaking the bank.
New tools and features on the way
Google's rolling out features like Agent Builder to help teams go from prototype to production smoothly, plus Agentic Vision in Gemini 3 Flash that helps reduce mistakes when working with images.
New tools like Cloud API Registry and Memory Bank make it easier for businesses to organize resources and manage context—all part of Google's push to make advanced AI more accessible.