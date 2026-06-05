Google completes Workspace icon redesign with Android rollout June 5, 2026
Technology
Google just finished updating all its Workspace app icons with a fresh gradient look, and Android users got the final batch on June 5, 2026.
The redesign kicked off in May, rolled out first on the web, then on iOS, and Gmail was the last Android app to get its new style.
Icons adopt Gemini era gradient shapes
These updated icons are part of Google's "Gemini Era" branding: think a slight gradient and unique shapes for each app.
Most icons stick to one main color (except Drive, which keeps its classic three colors).
Gmail's envelope is still around, but now pops with deeper reds.
The goal? Help users quickly tell apps apart and give them a more modern vibe, matching other Google services like Search and Maps.