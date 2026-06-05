Google completes Workspace icon redesign with Android rollout June 5, 2026

Icons adopt Gemini era gradient shapes

These updated icons are part of Google's "Gemini Era" branding: think a slight gradient and unique shapes for each app.

Most icons stick to one main color (except Drive, which keeps its classic three colors).

Gmail's envelope is still around, but now pops with deeper reds.

The goal? Help users quickly tell apps apart and give them a more modern vibe, matching other Google services like Search and Maps.