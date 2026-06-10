Google cuts AI Plus price to $4.99 and doubles storage
Google just made its Google AI Plus subscription way more affordable, dropping the price from $7.99 to $4.99 a month for US users.
Announced on June 8, 2026, this update also doubles your storage from 200GB to 400GB.
Vikas Kansal, who leads Gemini AI subscriptions, shared that the extra storage is coming soon.
AI plus useful for creators, researchers
Google AI Plus (launched in January) gives you access to cool tools like Omni Flash for video creation and NotebookLM for research help, handy if you're into content or creative work.
The price cut follows a similar move in India and is clearly aimed at keeping up with rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT Go plan.
With big names like OpenAI and Anthropic gearing up for public launches, it looks like the AI subscription price wars are just heating up.