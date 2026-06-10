Google cuts AI Plus price to $4.99 and doubles storage

AI plus useful for creators, researchers

Google AI Plus (launched in January) gives you access to cool tools like Omni Flash for video creation and NotebookLM for research help, handy if you're into content or creative work.

The price cut follows a similar move in India and is clearly aimed at keeping up with rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT Go plan.

With big names like OpenAI and Anthropic gearing up for public launches, it looks like the AI subscription price wars are just heating up.