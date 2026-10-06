Google debuts Gemini Enterprise Agent platform with over 200 models
Google just dropped its new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform at Google Cloud Next, and it's a big step up from Vertex AI.
Now, developers can access more than 200 AI models, including Gemini 3.1 Pro and Anthropic's Opus 4.7, all in one place, making it much easier to build and fine-tune projects.
Google adds agent control and tools
This platform gives developers full control over creating and scaling AI agents.
Google also rolled out handy tools like Agent Identity (for secure agent IDs), Agent Simulation (to test agents in real-world scenarios), and an upgraded kit for building smarter agent networks.
Google unveils Agentic Data Cloud
Alongside the platform, Google introduced the Agentic Data Cloud for smoother data management and Workspace Intelligence to boost understanding inside Workspace apps, helping keep things private, secure, and running efficiently when many agents are working together.