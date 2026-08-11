Google DeepMind asks applicants to submit form for human review
If you're applying to Google, heads up: its DeepMind team just told candidates that the company's AI hiring system isn't perfect.
There's a real chance your resume could get wrongly filtered out or delayed by Google's internal systems, so Google DeepMind's AGI Safety and Alignment Team is asking candidates applying for its open roles to fill out a special form to make sure a real human on the team will get to see your application.
Hidden resume prompts and bias lawsuits
Google DeepMind says the form lets candidates send CVs directly to the team, past recruiter review.
It just helps your resume reach actual team members.
This comes as more companies use AI for hiring, which has sparked worries about fairness and accuracy. Recently, some people even tried sneaking hidden prompts into their resumes to trick these systems.
Plus, there are growing legal and ethical questions around AI recruitment, like lawsuits over alleged bias and complaints about bland, bot-generated applications making things tougher for everyone.