Google DeepMind head Demis Hassabis says AGI could arrive 2029
Demis Hassabis, head of Google DeepMind, now thinks artificial general intelligence (AGI) could show up as soon as 2029, one year earlier than he previously guessed.
Speaking at Google I/O, he described humanity as being in the "foothills of the singularity" and urged everyone to get ready for big changes sooner rather than later.
Leading AI figures differ on AGI
Hassabis pointed out that artificial intelligence is evolving quickly, especially with coding agents making major leaps, even if true self-improvement isn't here yet.
There's still no clear agreement on what AGI actually means: Hassabis suggests it's when a system can rediscover scientific breakthroughs with little help; OpenAI's Sam Altman says it's about human-level problem-solving; Anthropic's Dario Amodei prefers calling it "powerful AI."