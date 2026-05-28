Google DeepMind head Demis Hassabis says AGI could arrive 2029 Technology May 28, 2026

Demis Hassabis, head of Google DeepMind, now thinks artificial general intelligence (AGI) could show up as soon as 2029, one year earlier than he previously guessed.

Speaking at Google I/O, he described humanity as being in the "foothills of the singularity" and urged everyone to get ready for big changes sooner rather than later.