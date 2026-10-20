Google DeepMind hires nuclear physicists and engineers for AI safety
Technology
Google DeepMind is hiring nuclear physicists and engineers to make sure AI stays safe in nuclear environments.
They are especially interested in people with a Ph.D. or solid experience in plasma physics or nuclear engineering, who can spot risks from advanced AI models used around things like fission, fusion, and even weapons.
US government lab experience $174,000-$252,000 salary
Applicants should have worked with US government labs and know about policies like arms control and stockpile stewardship.
Experience with AI safety and computational modeling is a big plus.
Pay ranges from $174,000 to $252,000, showing how seriously DeepMind takes safe tech, especially when it comes to something as important as nuclear safety.