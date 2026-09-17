Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / DeepMind launches new institute for AGI research
DeepMind launches new institute for AGI research
DeepMind co-founder Shane Legg will serve as Managing Editor

DeepMind launches new institute for AGI research

By Akash Pandey
Sep 17, 2026
10:44 am
What's the story

Google DeepMind has formally launched a new research institute to study the potential impact of artificial general intelligence (AGI) on society, science, and the economy. The initiative will bring together researchers from both Google DeepMind and external organizations to explore some of the most pressing questions about our future with AI. Shane Legg will serve as Managing Editor for this new venture.

Research focus

Research areas and leadership team

The newly established institute will conduct research on a range of topics.

These include economic policy in an AGI-centric world, how AI models justify their decisions, equitable access to advanced AI across the globe, and the potential effects of AI on human well-being.

The initiative is led by Shane Legg, with Google Senior Vice President James Manyika and DeepMind Chair Demis Hassabis also playing key roles in its leadership.

Leadership endorsement

Expanding interdisciplinary research on key questions for the AI era

Hassabis has endorsed the institute's mission, saying, "For 20+ years ShaneLegg and I've discussed AGI's potential impact on the economy, science & society."

He added that with this new venture, they are expanding interdisciplinary research on key questions for the AI era.

The goal is to spark discussions needed to ensure that future steps in AI development are taken correctly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Hassabis's post

ADVERTISEMENT

Diverse perspectives

Ongoing dialogue as AI technology evolves rapidly

The institute's launch comes with an understanding that there may not be a consensus on how advanced AI should be developed or governed.

In an introductory essay, Hassabis, Manyika, and Legg said Google DeepMind and researchers worldwide could reach different conclusions as new evidence emerges.

They stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue between different groups as AI technology evolves rapidly.

Debate promotion

Promoting broader debate on advanced AI's potential benefits and challenges

The institute has also said that its aim is to promote a broader debate on the potential benefits and challenges of advanced AI for society.

This comes at a time when leaders in the field are debating whether countries should collaborate on developing and ensuring the safety of advanced AI systems.

ADVERTISEMENT