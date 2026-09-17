DeepMind launches new institute for AGI research
What's the story
Google DeepMind has formally launched a new research institute to study the potential impact of artificial general intelligence (AGI) on society, science, and the economy. The initiative will bring together researchers from both Google DeepMind and external organizations to explore some of the most pressing questions about our future with AI. Shane Legg will serve as Managing Editor for this new venture.
Research focus
Research areas and leadership team
The newly established institute will conduct research on a range of topics.
These include economic policy in an AGI-centric world, how AI models justify their decisions, equitable access to advanced AI across the globe, and the potential effects of AI on human well-being.
The initiative is led by Shane Legg, with Google Senior Vice President James Manyika and DeepMind Chair Demis Hassabis also playing key roles in its leadership.
Leadership endorsement
Expanding interdisciplinary research on key questions for the AI era
Hassabis has endorsed the institute's mission, saying, "For 20+ years ShaneLegg and I've discussed AGI's potential impact on the economy, science & society."
He added that with this new venture, they are expanding interdisciplinary research on key questions for the AI era.
The goal is to spark discussions needed to ensure that future steps in AI development are taken correctly.
Twitter Post
Hassabis's post
For 20+ years @ShaneLegg and I've discussed AGI’s potential impact on the economy, science & society. With the DeepMind Institute, we're expanding interdisciplinary research on key questions for the AI era. We hope it spurs the discussions needed to get the next steps right:…— Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) September 16, 2026
Diverse perspectives
Ongoing dialogue as AI technology evolves rapidly
The institute's launch comes with an understanding that there may not be a consensus on how advanced AI should be developed or governed.
In an introductory essay, Hassabis, Manyika, and Legg said Google DeepMind and researchers worldwide could reach different conclusions as new evidence emerges.
They stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue between different groups as AI technology evolves rapidly.
Debate promotion
Promoting broader debate on advanced AI's potential benefits and challenges
The institute has also said that its aim is to promote a broader debate on the potential benefits and challenges of advanced AI for society.
This comes at a time when leaders in the field are debating whether countries should collaborate on developing and ensuring the safety of advanced AI systems.