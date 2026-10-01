Google DeepMind launches SynthID Bio to invisibly watermark AI-designed proteins

DeepMind is making SynthID Bio open-source to help researchers work together on safer biotech.

Google DeepMind Chief AI Scientist Demis Hassabis called biosecurity "one of the most urgent challenges for the AI era" and said this tech is about keeping synthetic biology safe.

Vice President of Science at Google DeepMind and Chief Scientist at Google Cloud Pushmeet Kohli said that our team at Google DeepMind has pushed the boundaries of generative biology, achieving the successful synthesis of AI-designed proteins that are both functional and watermarked.

This proof-of-concept watermarking of the building blocks of life is enabled by SynthID Bio, our new protein watermarking method. It is designed to safeguard the new era of AI-powered generative biology and strengthen global biosecurity.