Google DeepMind model joined NHC forecasts, predicted Isaias landfall
AI is making big waves in hurricane forecasting, and Google DeepMind's model is at the center of it.
In October 2026, it nailed Hurricane Isaias's landfall in Florida, while older models got it wrong.
Since joining the National Hurricane Center (NHC)'s forecasts in 2025, this AI has quickly become a key player.
Teamwork between AI and meteorologists
Instead of relying on complex physics equations, DeepMind's model learns from past storms to make faster predictions.
It isn't perfect: it struggles with storm strength and sometimes feels like a "black box" since it doesn't explain its reasoning.
That's why the NHC now blends AI with traditional methods and still counts on meteorologists to interpret results and help keep people safe.
It looks like the future of hurricane forecasting is all about teamwork between smart tech and human experts.