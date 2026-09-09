Google DeepMind releases AlphaGenome Atlas, building on AlphaFold breakthrough

AlphaGenome Atlas can predict the impact of 9 billion single-letter tweaks in our DNA and uses a new AVI score to help scientists focus on the most important ones.

The tool has already identified a genetic variant linked to the DNM1 gene, which is associated with epileptic encephalopathy, and uncovered 22% more non-coding genetic associations in a big UK Biobank study.

The massive dataset (more than 30 times larger than the AlphaFold Database) is now available for non-commercial research through its website, with commercial access expected later via Google Cloud.