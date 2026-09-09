Google DeepMind releases AlphaGenome Atlas, building on AlphaFold breakthrough
Google DeepMind just dropped the AlphaGenome Atlas, a powerful AI tool that explores how 9 billion possible DNA changes might affect our health.
This project builds on their earlier hit, AlphaFold, the breakthrough that gained wide acclaim for improving protein structure prediction.
AlphaGenomes Atlas predicts 9 billion variants
AlphaGenome Atlas can predict the impact of 9 billion single-letter tweaks in our DNA and uses a new AVI score to help scientists focus on the most important ones.
The tool has already identified a genetic variant linked to the DNM1 gene, which is associated with epileptic encephalopathy, and uncovered 22% more non-coding genetic associations in a big UK Biobank study.
The massive dataset (more than 30 times larger than the AlphaFold Database) is now available for non-commercial research through its website, with commercial access expected later via Google Cloud.