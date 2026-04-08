Google DeepMind showcases AI in India, including diabetic eye detection Technology Apr 08, 2026

Google DeepMind is doing some pretty cool things with AI in India. Dr. Manish Gupta, a senior leader at DeepMind, shared how their team built an AI tool to help spot diabetic eye disease in Madurai and contributed to big wins like AlphaGo and the AlphaFold project.

As Dr. Gupta put it, We've also seen that AI that solves for India can solve for the world. showing just how global these ideas can be.