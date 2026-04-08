Google DeepMind showcases AI in India, including diabetic eye detection
Google DeepMind is doing some pretty cool things with AI in India. Dr. Manish Gupta, a senior leader at DeepMind, shared how their team built an AI tool to help spot diabetic eye disease in Madurai and contributed to big wins like AlphaGo and the AlphaFold project.
As Dr. Gupta put it, We've also seen that AI that solves for India can solve for the world. showing just how global these ideas can be.
DeepMind teams with AIIMS on MedGemma
DeepMind isn't just talking: they're teaming up with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, to boost healthcare using MedGemma, and their farming models (first made for Indian needs) are now helping other Asian countries too.
They're also working on Project Vaani to make speech tech more inclusive, all while focusing on ethical, responsible innovation that keeps safety in mind.