Google DeepMind staff move to unionise over military AI concerns
What's the story
Employees at Google DeepMind's London headquarters have voted to form a union, with the aim of preventing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in military operations by Israel and the US. In a letter sent to Google management on Tuesday, they sought recognition for the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Unite the Union as their joint representatives. The move was backed by 98% of CWU members at DeepMind.
Representation goals
Management has 10 working days to recognize move
The unionization effort, if successful, would give representation to at least 1,000 employees working at Google DeepMind's London headquarters. The management has 10 working days to voluntarily recognize this move before legal proceedings are initiated for formal recognition. The union bid includes specific demands such as a commitment not to develop weapons or technologies that harm people and negotiations on AI use affecting roles or job security.
Ethical concerns
UK workforce's concerns over potential military AI use
Workers at Google DeepMind's UK headquarters have also voted to unionize, partly due to a deal between the company and the US military. They were particularly motivated by reports of Google's impending deal with the defense department. One worker said they joined the union out of concern over AI being used for authoritarianism, whether militarily or for surveillance purposes.