Management has 10 working days to recognize move

Google DeepMind staff move to unionise over military AI concerns

By Mudit Dube 05:31 pm May 05, 202605:31 pm

What's the story

Employees at Google DeepMind's London headquarters have voted to form a union, with the aim of preventing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in military operations by Israel and the US. In a letter sent to Google management on Tuesday, they sought recognition for the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Unite the Union as their joint representatives. The move was backed by 98% of CWU members at DeepMind.