Google deploys home update Sept 4 improving voice and alarms
Technology
Google just rolled out a fresh update for Home devices, aiming to make your smart-home life smoother.
The new release (from Friday, September 4) brings better voice-command skills and finally sorts out those annoying alarm glitches.
Plus, Google Keep integration gets a tidy up.
Gemini manages combined commands and automations
Gemini can now handle more complex voice commands: think "Turn off the lights and stop the music" in one go.
Setting up automations is simpler too: the editor is more organized, and rogue automations from third-party apps should clean up.
No more getting stuck when creating or editing alarms.