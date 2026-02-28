Google Pixel Studio is shutting down
What's the story
Google has announced the discontinuation of its Pixel Studio app, a move that comes with an update to kick off the process. The company will be redirecting users to Nano Banana in Gemini and focusing on other image generation features such as Remix in Messages and generative tools in Photos. Launched with the Pixel 9 series in 2024, Pixel Studio will be phased out gradually on devices.
Feature removal
Update removes advanced generative AI capabilities
The latest update has already stripped away advanced generative AI capabilities like prompt-based edits, sticker creation, and object deletion from Pixel 9 and 10 devices. However, basic tools such as cropping, drawing, highlighting, and adding text are still accessible. The app now sports a new Material 3 Expressive interface for these basic functions.
User transition
Google directs users to Gemini's Nano Banana tool
To continue offering new features for image creation and editing, Google is directing users toward the Nano Banana 2 tool within its Gemini app. The company will also provide an easy export tool for old creations from Pixel Studio. This comes as part of Google's shift in focus toward Remix in Messages and more AI-powered tools in Photos.