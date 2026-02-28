Pixel Studio was launched in 2024

Google Pixel Studio is shutting down

By Akash Pandey 02:24 pm Feb 28, 202602:24 pm

What's the story

Google has announced the discontinuation of its Pixel Studio app, a move that comes with an update to kick off the process. The company will be redirecting users to Nano Banana in Gemini and focusing on other image generation features such as Remix in Messages and generative tools in Photos. Launched with the Pixel 9 series in 2024, Pixel Studio will be phased out gradually on devices.