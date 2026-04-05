Google Doodle celebrates Easter 2026 with colorful eggs and bunny Technology Apr 05, 2026

Google is ringing in Easter 2026 with a cheerful Doodle featuring colorful eggs and a bunny, classic symbols of the holiday's themes of new life and resurrection.

The Doodle nods to egg-dyeing traditions, which represent the empty tomb of Christ.

Easter festivities kick off during Holy Week, starting with Palm Sunday on March 29, and include Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, before Easter.