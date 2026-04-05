Google Doodle celebrates Easter 2026 with colorful eggs and bunny
Technology
Google is ringing in Easter 2026 with a cheerful Doodle featuring colorful eggs and a bunny, classic symbols of the holiday's themes of new life and resurrection.
The Doodle nods to egg-dyeing traditions, which represent the empty tomb of Christ.
Easter festivities kick off during Holy Week, starting with Palm Sunday on March 29, and include Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, before Easter.
Families gather for Easter traditions
Easter brings families together for festive meals, egg hunts, sunrise services, and sometimes late-night vigils.
You'll spot women in bright bonnets and churches decorated with lilies.
Since Easter's date shifts each year based on the lunar calendar (usually late March or April), it always feels like a fresh start, fitting for a holiday about renewal.