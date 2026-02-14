Google celebrates Valentine's Day with DIY-themed Doodle

Google has dedicated its latest Doodle to Valentine's Day , a day celebrated on February 14 every year. The artwork highlights the charm of old-school love and the effort that goes into making handmade gifts. It emphasizes "doing it yourself" (DIY) as a way to show affection. The Doodle features elements like a handwritten note, tiny heart stamps, a handmade bracelet, and more to celebrate the time and effort put into relationships.

Celebration Doodle highlights thoughtful gesture of handmade gifts In its message about the Valentine's Day Doodle, Google said, "Today's Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day, highlighting the thoughtful gesture of handmade gifts." The tech giant further added, "Whether you're drafting a heartfelt note, baking delicious treats, or preparing for a special meal, it's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those we care for." The artwork itself features warm colors and textures that mimic hand-crafted elements over smooth digital lines.

Inspiration DIY gift ideas for Valentine's Day The Doodle's theme of DIY has inspired several gift ideas for Valentine's Day. These include a memory jar filled with colored paper slips detailing favorite memories with your partner, hand-stamped stationery using DIY stamps made from erasers or bottle caps, and origami letter-envelopes made from A4 sheets. There's also the idea of 'love letter' cookies, simple sugar cookies decorated with short notes written in edible ink pens on icing.

