Google doodle marks Mother's Day 2026 with symbolic paper-cut artwork
Technology
Google is marking Mother's Day 2026 with a heartfelt Doodle on its homepage, live in countries like India and the US that celebrate today.
The artwork uses paper-cut letters, a carnation, and a cactus: little nods to the protection and unconditional love moms give every day.
Doodle shows Mother's Day traditions worldwide
Mother's Day happens in more than 40 countries, though not always on the same date.
In India and the US it's all about honoring moms with gifts, cards, or just spending time together.
If you click the Doodle, you'll find stories and traditions from around the world about how people show their appreciation for mothers.