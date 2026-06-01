Google Drive updates scanner with multi-page scanning and larger buttons
Technology
Google Drive just rolled out a big update to its document scanner, making it smarter and easier to use.
Announced by Google's Android chief, Sameer Samat, the new version lets you scan multiple pages in one go and features a cleaner interface with larger buttons.
Google Drive scanner uses on-device AI
The scanner now uses AI to automatically split batches of pages into separate files, pick the best image for each scan, and catch duplicate pages so you don't rescan by accident.
All scanning happens right on your device; no internet is needed, so your privacy stays intact.
The updated scanner works on Android phones with at least 8GB of RAM through Google Drive or the Files by Google app.