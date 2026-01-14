Google drops MedGemma 1.5 and MedASR: Big leap for medical AI

MedGemma 1.5 handles massive amounts of text and images (think CT scans, MRIs, pathology slides) and outperforms its previous version on key medical tasks like answering health record questions or analyzing lab results. Meanwhile, MedASR is all about audio—it transcribes chest X-ray dictations with a super low error rate, beating the old Whisper model by up to 82%.

Open-source = more innovation

Both models are free to use, tweak, or combine in your own projects—even if you're just curious or want to build something new for healthcare.

Google's also dropped tutorials on GitHub so anyone can jump in and start experimenting.