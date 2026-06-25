The system has been credited with saving lives

Google sent alerts across Venezuela seconds before 2 earthquakes struck

By Chanshimla Varah 03:22 pm Jun 25, 202603:22 pm

What's the story

On Wednesday, Venezuela was rocked by two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale. The tremors caused extensive damage and have claimed the lives of 32 people so far. After the quakes, some residents said they received earthquake alerts from Google just moments before they struck. "On my smartphone, an insistent alarm went off seconds before the earthquake. Thanks to them, I made it out to the garden," one user wrote on X.