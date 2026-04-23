Google employees decry Claude and Gemini use tied to reviews Technology Apr 23, 2026

Google is getting heat from its own teams over which AI tools they can use at work.

A section of engineers working under Google DeepMind get access to Claude, a popular coding assistant, while most other teams have to stick with Google's own Gemini models, which some feel aren't quite up to speed yet.

In some teams, using these tools is tied to performance reviews, frustration is growing.