Google employees decry Claude and Gemini use tied to reviews
Google is getting heat from its own teams over which AI tools they can use at work.
A section of engineers working under Google DeepMind get access to Claude, a popular coding assistant, while most other teams have to stick with Google's own Gemini models, which some feel aren't quite up to speed yet.
In some teams, using these tools is tied to performance reviews, frustration is growing.
Google dogfooding culture faces criticism
Google has a long-standing dogfooding culture that encourages employees to use in-house products, though some DeepMind engineers reportedly have access to Claude.
Steve Yegge publicly criticized how slow Google has been with adopting better AI tools, though Demis Hassabis called those claims "completely false."
Still, some inside the company agree: they want fair access to the best tech so they can do their jobs well.