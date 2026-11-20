Google enforces Android app verification rules globally from January
What's the story
Google is all set to expand its Android developer verification system globally, starting January 2027. The move comes despite widespread criticism from developers and users alike. The company had first introduced the system in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand back in September. Now it plans to roll out the requirement globally within "several months."
Verification expansion
Verification required for sideloaded apps as well
The new verification requirement from Google isn't just for apps downloaded from the Play Store, but also those coming from third-party sources.
Once developer verification is live in a region, sideloading of apps will only be possible if the developer has registered with Google.
The process involves providing government ID and paying a $25 fee to register their app with Google.
System implementation
Verification already implemented on Android devices
Google's verification system has already been implemented on Google-certified devices running Android 8 Oreo or higher.
This covers almost all Android devices globally, except those in China and Russia.
The tech giant has also partnered with major third-party app stores like Galaxy Store, Honor, OPPO, Xiaomi, Transsion, and Vivo to enforce this verification requirement.
User choice
An opt-out option is now available
In response to user feedback, Google has now introduced an opt-out system for those who don't want their installations limited by this new requirement.
The "advanced flow" will let you install any app regardless of its verification status.
However, the option won't be easily accessible and comes with plenty of warnings about potential risks involved.