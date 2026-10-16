Google expands Android earthquake alerts to more than 200 regions
Technology
Google just rolled out its Android earthquake alerts to more than 200 regions, now reaching places like Panama and Guatemala.
The update means users get more details during a quake, think epicenter locations and estimated magnitudes, right on their phones.
Android adds 3 sensor alert levels
The system, first launched in 2021, uses your phone's sensors to pick up early signs of earthquakes.
Now there are three alert levels: "Be Aware" for light shaking, "Be Ready" (which will show a map of affected areas and actions you can take) for stronger tremors, and "Take Action" if things get serious.
This upgrade aims to help more people stay prepared and safe when earthquakes hit.