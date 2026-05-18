Google expands QuickShare-AirDrop to Xiaomi OnePlus Honor Vivo OPPO
Technology
Google is rolling out its QuickShare-AirDrop feature to a bunch of new Android devices, not just Pixels.
Now, if you've got a Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, Vivo, or OPPO phone (or the Samsung Galaxy S25 or OnePlus 15, which are scheduled to gain support by the end of June), you can wirelessly swap files with friends, whether they're on Android or iPhone.
It's all about making sharing photos and docs between different brands super easy.
Google offers QR code cloud sharing
If your device doesn't support QuickShare-AirDrop natively, Google's got your back with a QR code-based cloud sharing option.
Just scan and send, no fussing over cables or compatibility issues.
This update is pretty much set to make file transfers smoother for everyone across Android and iOS.