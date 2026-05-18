Google expands QuickShare-AirDrop to Xiaomi OnePlus Honor Vivo OPPO Technology May 18, 2026

Google is rolling out its QuickShare-AirDrop feature to a bunch of new Android devices, not just Pixels.

Now, if you've got a Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, Vivo, or OPPO phone (or the Samsung Galaxy S25 or OnePlus 15, which are scheduled to gain support by the end of June), you can wirelessly swap files with friends, whether they're on Android or iPhone.

It's all about making sharing photos and docs between different brands super easy.