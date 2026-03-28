Google expands 'Results about you' to remove users' sensitive data
Technology
Google just leveled up its "Results about you" tool: now you can ask to remove things like your passport number, driver's license, and Social Security number from search results.
This update follows high levels of fraud in 2025, with three million reports and $15.9 billion in losses.
Google eases non-consensual explicit image removal
Alongside the new data removal options, Google has made it simpler to delete non-consensual explicit images: just a few clicks if you're over 18 in the US.
These changes aim to give users more control and peace of mind as privacy concerns keep growing online.