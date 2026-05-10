Google features garden inspired Mother's Day doodle with cactus o's

Mother's Day origins and global observances

Mother's Day goes way back to ancient Greek and Roman times when people honored mother goddesses.

The modern version started in 1908, thanks to Anna Jarvis wanting to recognize her mom's community work.

Now, it's celebrated all over: May in India, the US and Australia; March in the UK as "Mothering Sunday;" August 12 in Thailand for Queen Sirikit's birthday; and Ethiopia marks it with its own Antrosht festival each autumn.