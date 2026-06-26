Google Finance refreshed with AI research tools and Android app
Google Finance just got a big refresh: Now you can track all your investments in one place, get AI-powered research tools, and receive scheduled market updates.
The update also launches a dedicated Android app (with iOS coming soon), so you can manage your portfolio on the go.
The new dashboard is rolling out globally this week for easier, more streamlined investing.
Google Finance automatically migrates portfolios
The revamped platform automatically moves your existing portfolios over and lets you add new ones with files, screenshots, or even plain language.
AI tools help spot gaps in your investments or show how things like bonds might impact long-term growth.
Plus, the app offers live market data, watchlists, news updates, and personalized notifications, making it way simpler to stay on top of your money.