Google Gemini 3.8 Flash arrives with huge focus on cybersecurity

The standard version of Gemini 3.8 Flash is targeted at developers working on agentic applications and workflows.

It is also available to regular Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers through the Gemini app.

The new model has proven its mettle by outperforming most larger frontier models on the DeepSWE v1.1 benchmark, which tests autonomous complex engineering problem-solving capabilities, scoring an impressive 73.7%, just below Claude Opus 5's 74% score.