Google AI agents beat Minecraft without human help
What's the story
Google has achieved a major milestone in artificial intelligence (AI) by using its Gemini 4 Argon model to beat the final boss of Minecraft, the Ender Dragon. The achievement was accomplished without any human intervention and involved four separate Gemini 4 Argon agents working together. The experiment demonstrates how general agentic AI models can now conquer complex games, which previously required custom AI software.
Tactical approach
How AI agents went about the task
The Gemini 4 team deployed the four AI agents in a randomized Minecraft survival world with the mission of defeating the Ender Dragon.
No specific roles or strategies were assigned to them, and they used the open-source Mineflayer library to control their players.
The agents communicated and shared information through in-game chat and shared memory, which helped them coordinate their actions effectively.
Role allocation
Agents naturally assigned themselves different roles
As the game progressed, the agents naturally divided their tasks among themselves. They warned each other about threats, shared tips and coordinates, and even recovered items from fallen teammates.
Each agent took on a specific role: "janesick" created tools, "gyldenia" collected food and supplies, "auratian" activated a key portal while "bulicame" built Enderman shelters and dealt the final blow to the Ender Dragon.
Monitoring function
An observer agent ensured no cheating took place
A fifth agent, dubbed "the Observer," served as an independent witness to the session.
Its job was to ensure no cheating took place and to publish live and summary reports of the agents' performance.
Over the course of their mission, the four agents wrote and executed a staggering 2,783 programs while exchanging 229 messages with each other.
Financial aspect
The entire process took over 27 hours
The entire process took 27.23 hours, most of which was spent on defeating the Ender Dragon.
The agents died a total of 605 times during their mission, costing $810 at Gemini's list price or $1,620 at the standard price.
"To our knowledge, this is the first end-to-end autonomous completion of Minecraft by AI agents," said the team behind this groundbreaking experiment.