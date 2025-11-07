Next Article
Google Gemini AI tutor is a hit in India
India has become the top user of Google's Gemini AI tutor, with over two million students trying out its Guided Learning feature.
Instead of just giving answers, Gemini helps users build critical thinking skills—and it seems to be working, as 95% of Indian students said they feel more confident after using it.
How Gemini helps students
Gemini makes studying flexible: you can upload textbook pages or diagrams and get help across subjects from STEM subjects, programming, and creative skills.
It supports eight Indian languages (with more on the way), so switching between Hindi and other regional languages is easy.
Plus, since it's available 24/7, students can get study support anytime, even when teachers aren't around.