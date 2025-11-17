Google Gemini app gets a fresh look and handy new features
Google just rolled out a big update for its Gemini Android app, bringing a cleaner homepage and a new "My Stuff" section to help you manage all your AI creations.
The update also tweaks the vibe with bluish-gray or true black backgrounds, and now greets you with "Hi" and some quick-start suggestions.
Smoother navigation and controls
The chat screen is easier to use—there's now a conversation button instead of the old account switcher.
You can quickly Pin, Rename, or Delete chats right from dropdown menus on each conversation.
Plus, the sidebar menu now includes "My Stuff," where you'll find your images, videos, and Canvas creations stored separately from your chats.
All your AI-generated content in 1 spot
"My Stuff" makes it super simple to find anything Gemini has created for you.
Tap on any image or video to jump straight back into the original chat that made it—no more endless scrolling.
It's all about keeping things organized so you can revisit or reuse your best AI-generated content anytime.