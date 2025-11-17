Next Article
Metformin may help women live longer, claims study
Technology
Turns out a common diabetes drug might do more than manage blood sugar.
A new study found that older women taking metformin lived longer compared to those on another diabetes medication.
Researchers followed 438 postmenopausal women for about 15 years, with half on metformin and half on sulfonylurea.
Metformin linked to lower risk of early death
Women using metformin had a 30% lower chance of dying before age 90.
Scientists think this could be because metformin helps slow aging by reducing DNA damage and boosting genes tied to longevity.
While the study wasn't perfect—there was no placebo group—it adds to growing interest in how everyday meds might help people stay healthier as they age.