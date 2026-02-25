Google Gemini can now automate tasks on your Android phone
Google announced Gemini automations for Android, letting you handle tasks like booking rides or reordering food with a simple long-press of the power button.
It's slated to roll out to Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Galaxy S26 series in the US and Korea, working with a handful of food delivery and rideshare apps to start.
Gemini runs requests in a secure virtual window
Gemini runs your requests in a secure virtual window—so you can keep using your phone while it does the heavy lifting.
You'll get live notifications as things happen and can step in or stop the task anytime.
Before anything is finalized (like placing an order), Gemini pauses for your approval to help avoid slip-ups.
Other upgrades include circle to search and smarter scam detection
Gemini also brings upgrades like Circle to Search, which now recognizes multiple items at once (think: trying on outfits virtually).
Scam Detection is getting smarter too—it now works on Galaxy S26 calls (US English) and texts on Pixel 10 devices across the US, Canada, and UK.
Gemini vs ChatGPT
Unlike ChatGPT—which handles scheduling or coding—Gemini focuses on automating actions inside Android apps with transparent controls and a secure virtual window.
Availability varies by device and region.