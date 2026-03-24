Google Gemini on TV gets more interactive with new features
Technology
Gemini for Google TV is rolling out fresh features to make things more interactive and fun.
The Gemini icon now sits up top for easier access, and responses mix visuals, videos, and text, so if you ask about sports, you'll see live scores and streaming options; look up recipes, and you get video tutorials.
These updates are live today in the US and Canada.
Deep dives option for exploring topics like health or tech
There's a new "deep dives" option for exploring topics like health or tech with richer content.
Sports fans can catch quick narrated recaps of NBA or MLB games right from their TV.
Plus, Gemini's voice assistant is heading to Australia, New Zealand, and Great Britain soon, as Google keeps expanding these features worldwide.