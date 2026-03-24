Google Gemini on TV gets more interactive with new features Technology Mar 24, 2026

Gemini for Google TV is rolling out fresh features to make things more interactive and fun.

The Gemini icon now sits up top for easier access, and responses mix visuals, videos, and text, so if you ask about sports, you'll see live scores and streaming options; look up recipes, and you get video tutorials.

These updates are live today in the US and Canada.