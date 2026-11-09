Google Gemini rolls out 'Memory summary' in personal intelligence settings

Google Gemini just rolled out a "Memory summary" feature, letting you easily see and edit the personal info the app remembers about you.

You'll find it on the web under Settings > Personal Intelligence, with categories like The Essentials, Career and Professional Projects, and Fitness and Lifestyle.

You can quickly add or delete details, use a pencil icon for bigger edits, and even check when something was changed, so your profile stays accurate and totally you.