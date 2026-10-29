Gemini turns complex topics into interactive visual lessons
What's the story
Google has introduced a new feature called Immersive Explorations in its Gemini AI. The tool aims to make learning about complex subjects more engaging by turning them into interactive visual experiences. Users can explore everything from ancient trade routes to jet engines, unveiling details layer by layer. The feature is designed to provide a hands-on learning experience across various fields such as science and history.
Feature details
Immersive explorations offers layered visual explanations
Immersive Explorations allows users to delve into a subject through layered visual explanations.
By tapping different parts of the illustration, you can reveal more information, going from broad concepts to intricate details involving molecules and atoms.
This feature is already being used for topics like tracing old Silk Road trade routes or understanding the physics behind lightning.
Future plans
Future updates will include audio narration
Google intends to integrate Immersive Explorations directly into Gemini conversations, making it easier for users to start an interactive lesson while chatting with the AI.
The company is also working on adding audio narration to guide users through each layer of information. This would make the exploration process even more engaging and informative.
Availability
How to access immersive explorations
Immersive Explorations can be accessed through the Gemini Student Hub by selecting "Try immersive explorations." You can also go directly to the Immersive Explorations library.
The feature is available on web and mobile platforms, supporting English, Indonesian, Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and Simplified Chinese.
For other languages, users currently get an English-only experience but more language support is expected in the future.
User access
Availability for Google Workspace users
Immersive Explorations is now accessible to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and those with personal Google accounts.
There are no specific admin settings associated with this feature, so as long as your organization has already enabled Gemini, you can start using it right away.
This broad accessibility underscores Google's commitment to making learning more interactive and engaging for everyone.