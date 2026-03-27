Google gives some employees Agent Smith to free up time
Technology
Google has made Agent Smith available internally to some employees, an AI tool designed to handle everyday tasks so employees can focus on bigger projects.
You don't even need a laptop, just your phone is enough to manage and monitor what Agent Smith does for you.
The goal? Free up time for more creative and strategic work.
Google measures employees on AI tools
Agent Smith became so popular inside Google that some people had trouble getting access at first.
It runs on the Antigravity platform and can tap into internal systems all by itself, making workflows smoother.
Google's leadership is serious about AI; using tools like this is now part of how employee performance is measured across departments, showing just how central AI has become to the company's future plans.