Google Health replaces Fitbit app after 14 years, launches 5.0
Google Health has officially taken over the Fitbit app, closing out 14 years of Fitbit as a standalone platform.
The new Google Health 5.0 update is live for Android and iPhone, bringing a cleaner look and smart AI features.
If you already use Fitbit, just update your app. No extra downloads needed.
Google Health Premium $9.99 introduces AI
Google sped up the launch after some early Fitbit Air buyers couldn't activate their devices without the new app.
The redesigned layout now has four main tabs (Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health), so it's easier to find what matters without digging through endless data.
There's also Google Health Premium (formerly Fitbit Premium) at $9.99 a month, which offers an AI wellness assistant and lets you upload medical records with end-to-end encryption for privacy.