Google helps India shift from using to building AI
Google is working to help India move from just using AI to actually creating it.
Harsh Dhand, APAC Lead, Research and AI Partnerships, Google, shared that they're teaming up with the government, startups, and universities to bring AI into everyday life: think better healthcare, smarter farming, and improved education.
The big idea is to turn research into real tools and put India on the global AI map.
Google funds Indian AI initiatives
Google's projects are all about making a real impact. AnthroKrishi gives farmers helpful data and advice, while HealthVani uses AI to support front-line health workers.
They're also making tech more inclusive by supporting more than 65 long-tail languages.
Plus, Google is investing through country-specific programs, with support for local startups, like close to $400,000 for MedGemma adoption, to make sure responsible AI reaches more people in India.