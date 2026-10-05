Google hikes Pixel 10a price ₹6,000 in India and US
Technology
Google has bumped up the Pixel 10a's price in India by ₹6,000, now selling for ₹55,999 (up from ₹49,999).
The same hike hit the US too.
Specs haven't changed: you still get the Tensor G4 chip and a 48MP camera, but rising global memory costs are behind the jump.
Google HDFC ICICI EMI ₹3,000 cashback
To soften the blow, Google is offering ₹3,000 cash back if you buy with HDFC or ICICI Bank credit card EMIs, bringing your effective price to ₹52,999.
And it's not just Google: Samsung and Apple have also raised prices on their latest phones as component costs keep climbing.