Google Home app bug lists devices under 'Linked to you'
Technology
If your Google Home app suddenly looks like a mess, you're not alone.
A recent bug is causing all your devices to show up in one big "Linked to you" list instead of being neatly sorted by rooms.
It's making smart home control a bit chaotic for now.
Google acknowledges bug, assignments remain correct
Google has acknowledged the issue and says device assignments are still correct behind the scenes, even if the display looks off.
They recommend reaching out to support if this is affecting you. A patch may arrive sometime soon.