Google Home introduces continued conversations on Gemini-powered smart speakers

Continued Conversations supports guests, filters noise

This feature works for everyone in your home, including guests, and now supports more languages in more places.

Google used feedback from early users to help Gemini tell the difference between background noise and real questions, so it won't get confused by random sounds.

You can turn it on by heading to Home Settings > Gemini for Home voice assistant > Continued Conversations.

Plus, Gemini is now better at handling multi-step tasks, so managing your smart home just got a little smoother.