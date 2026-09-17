Google now lets AI agents control your smart home devices
What's the story
Google has announced a major upgrade for its smart home ecosystem by opening it up to artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The new integration, called Google Home MCP (Model Context Protocol), will allow third-party AI tools like Claude and OpenClaw to access and control connected devices in your home. The move is aimed at improving automation and user experience through advanced data analysis capabilities.
Enhanced capabilities
New features and capabilities
The Home MCP integration will link your preferred AI agent with real-world events, unlocking a range of new features.
These include cross-camera analysis and device state history usage for tasks like tracking laundry loads or light usage.
The integration also enables voice interaction with the AI agent, which can send audio messages via your Google Home speaker after completing a task.
User interaction
Complementing existing Google Gemini for Home
Notably, the new integration doesn't replace Google's existing Gemini for Home assistant.
Instead, it adds another layer of control by letting third-party AI agents interact directly with devices connected to Google Home through their own interfaces.
This means users can still use their preferred AI agent while benefiting from the advanced capabilities offered by the Home MCP integration.
Future prospects
Availability and future prospects
The Home MCP integration is currently available only to Google Home Premium Advanced users in the US. However, as access rolls out in the coming weeks, it could revolutionize smart home automation.
By allowing AI agents to analyze and act on data generated by connected devices, Google is taking a major step toward making homes more intelligent and responsive.