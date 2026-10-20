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Some Google Home speakers are downloading hundreds of gigabytes repeatedly
The issue seems to be linked to a bug

Some Google Home speakers are downloading hundreds of gigabytes repeatedly

By Mudit Dube
Oct 20, 2026
05:01 pm
What's the story

Some owners of Google Home Speakers have reported a strange issue where their devices are downloading hundreds of gigabytes worth of data in the background. The problem, reported by 9to5Google and several Reddit users, could be linked to a failed firmware update installation process on the speakers. One Reddit user even found their device was using more than 200GB per day due to this bug.

Company response

Google is aware of the issue

Google has acknowledged the issue and said that "a fix is already rolling out that should address this for users."

The problem appears to be mostly linked with the new model of Google Home Speaker, but its exact prevalence is still unclear.

Discrepancy

Data usage varies widely across devices

The data consumption due to this bug varies from device to device.

One Home Speaker in a different household downloaded just 2GB in the past month, while an affected device used 132GB over the same period.

This discrepancy raises concerns for users with limited data plans, as they could unknowingly exhaust their quota if they don't regularly monitor their devices' data usage.

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