Google Home upgrades Gemini voice to handle vague music commands
Technology
Google Home's Gemini voice assistant has been upgraded to make your music and media experience way easier.
Now, even if you give a half-baked command, Gemini can figure out which playlist or artist you want, so no more fighting with your speaker to play your favorite songs.
Google Home app improves notes/controls
Managing notes and lists is simpler, with fewer steps needed for complex tasks.
Parental controls are stronger too. You can set content filters and screen time limits right from the app.
Plus, responses for things like date or time questions are quicker, and bug fixes mean better streaming and camera quality on iOS.
All these upgrades are live in the Google Home app now.