Google, ICRISAT use AI to build sorghum genetic atlas
Google is partnering with Hyderabad's ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) to use artificial intelligence, or AI, for developing climate-resilient crops.
The big goal? Build a genetic atlas of sorghum, including indigenous collections of sorghum varieties, helping farmers grow varieties that can handle changing weather.
It's all part of Google's push to use technology for real-world challenges like food security.
Google launches 1st India postdoctoral fellowship
As part of this project, Google is launching its first postdoctoral fellowship in India at ICRISAT, focusing on genome tools for crops like chickpeas and pigeon peas.
Plus, its AnthroKrishi program has already helped more than 600,000 Gujarat farmers with AI-based advice, and the new AI Educator Series has reached more than 80,000 educators, showing how technology can boost farming and learning across the country.