Google, ICRISAT use AI to build sorghum genetic atlas

Google is partnering with Hyderabad's ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) to use artificial intelligence, or AI, for developing climate-resilient crops.

The big goal? Build a genetic atlas of sorghum, including indigenous collections of sorghum varieties, helping farmers grow varieties that can handle changing weather.

It's all part of Google's push to use technology for real-world challenges like food security.