Google introduced TPU 8t and TPU 8i AI chips
Technology
At Cloud Next 2026, Google introduced its latest AI chips: the TPU 8t and TPU 8i.
The TPU 8t is built for heavy-duty AI training, while the TPU 8i handles fast, real-time tasks like answering live queries and multi-step reasoning.
Both can team up in huge clusters, letting thousands of chips work together to power smarter AI.
Google says TPUs more energy efficient
These new TPUs are not just powerful; they are also more energy-efficient thanks to custom Axion CPUs and liquid cooling.
Google says this focus on efficiency helps it improve performance per watt.
The chips are set to roll out later this year and should make everything from AI research to AI service deployment run even smoother.