Google introduces extreme charging mode for Pixel 11 series
Google just dropped "Extreme Charging Mode" for the Pixel 11 lineup, including the Pixel 11, Pro, Pro XL, and Fold.
This new setting speeds up charging by pausing background tasks and letting your phone handle a bit more heat.
It can only be turned on when your battery is below 50%, and you can enable it in Settings or a Quick Settings tile.
Pixel 11 Pro XL 75% 30 minutes
With Extreme Charging Mode, the Pixel 11 Pro XL can juice up to 75% in just 30 minutes using a cable. The regular Pixel 11 and Pro reach about 55%, while the Fold hits around 50%.
Wireless charging also got an upgrade: now all models support Qi2 at faster 25W speeds (up from last year's mix of 25W on the Pixel 10 Pro XL and 15W on the rest).
You can switch this mode on in Settings or Quick Settings; it's exclusive to the Pixel 11 series for now.