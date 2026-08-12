Google introduces extreme charging mode for Pixel 11 series

With Extreme Charging Mode, the Pixel 11 Pro XL can juice up to 75% in just 30 minutes using a cable. The regular Pixel 11 and Pro reach about 55%, while the Fold hits around 50%.

Wireless charging also got an upgrade: now all models support Qi2 at faster 25W speeds (up from last year's mix of 25W on the Pixel 10 Pro XL and 15W on the rest).

You can switch this mode on in Settings or Quick Settings; it's exclusive to the Pixel 11 series for now.